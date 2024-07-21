Malika Haqq is slamming O.T. Genasis’ remarks on their coparenting relationship.

“This fake s—t irks me,” Haqq, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 20, while sharing a screenshot of Us Weekly’s recent interview with Genasis, 37.

While speaking with Us on Thursday, July 18, Genasis gushed over the mothers of his two children. (O.T. is dad to his and Haqq’s 4-year-old son Ace and his 14-year-old son Genasis. The identity of the mother of his eldest child has not been revealed.)

“Both of my kids’ mothers are amazing. They’re great mothers,” he said. “They’re amazing with my children. When I’m there, when I’m not there, they’re always there with the kids and that’s dope.”

O.T. (real name Odis Oliver Flores), also spoke about coparenting with his exes. “Obviously, you’re going to have your differences, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said.

After the article was published, Haqq also shared a clip from September 2023 when Ciara was asked by The Shade Room about coparenting with Future. In response, Ciara, 38, laughed for several seconds. (Ciara and Future, 40, who were engaged from 2013 to 2014, are parents to son Future Zahir, 10.)

O.T., for his part, seemingly replied to Haqq via his own Instagram Story. “YOU OFFERED ME 100k to have another baby wit[h] you and I said, ‘No,’” he wrote on Sunday, July 21. “Lol! Still love you and speak highly every time.”

Haqq and O.T. dated on and off from 2017 to 2019 before ending their relationship for good that June. After Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019, a source exclusively confirmed to Us that O.T. was the father.

In February 2020, Haqq and O.T. attended a baby shower thrown by her pal Khloé Kardashian.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. O.T. and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

Haqq gave birth to their son in March 2020, sharing the baby news by uploading an image of her and O.T. holding Ace’s hand.

Since welcoming Ace, Haqq has expressed interest in expanding her family. During a June episode of The Kardashians, Haqq told Kardashian, 40, she wanted to go to a sperm bank to have another baby.

Kardashian, however, came up with a different idea. “Why don’t we just ask Rob [Kardashian] to give you some sperm? He’s a good catch,” she suggested about her younger brother. “You guys already slept together.” (Haqq confirmed during a 2011 episode of Khloé & Lamar that she and Rob had a fling.)

Khloé proceeded to call Rob, 37, who declared that he “can’t c—m anymore.”