O.T. Genasis might not be dating Malika Haqq anymore, but he will always support her as the mother of their 4-year-old son, Ace.

“Both of my kids’ mothers are amazing. They’re great mothers,” Genasis, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 18, while promoting his upcoming stint on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

In addition to his and Haqq’s son, Ace, Genasis (real name Odis Oliver Flores) has a 14-year-old son also named Genasis. The rapper’s eldest son has autism and his mother’s identity has not been revealed.

“Obviously, you’re going to have your differences, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” the musician said of coparenting.

He called his exes “amazing,” gushing, “They’re amazing with my children. When I’m there, when I’m not there, they’re always there with the kids and that’s dope.”

Haqq, 41, and O.T. dated on and off from 2017 to 2019 before calling it quits for good that June. Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019, with Us confirming O.T.’s paternity at the time.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq wrote via Instagram in February 2020 after O.T. attended the baby shower her BFF Khloé Kardashian threw.

The Famously Single alum added: “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. O.T. and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

Haqq gave birth to Ace in March 2020. She announced the news via social media with a picture of her and O.T. holding their baby boy’s hand.

O.T., who stars on the new season of Surreal Life, told Us on Thursday that he has worked hard to find a balance between raising two sons and growing his career.

“It’s really, really tough, and my first son is autistic,” the singer said, noting that his eldest son’s diagnosis came very early on in his life. “I’m so happy about it now because obviously he’s worked so hard. He’s in a great place and it’s not severe. We just worked through it.”

O.T. noted that being away from his oldest child wouldn’t be possible if his mother couldn’t be there around the clock. “I was able to be in a better situation financially where [my ex] doesn’t have to work and she can work with my child the whole time,” he explained. “That’s what’s helped him so much.”

He added when Ace came along 10 years later, his life had changed. “I would say I was doing a good job being a rapper,” O.T. laughed, calling Ace “super cool” and “crazy.”

While O.T. has his hands full with two kids, he revealed that he’s toyed with the idea of expanding his family.

“I tell my friends all the time I want more kids,” he shared with Us, saying his dream scenario is to have four more children. “For the next chapter of my life, instead of running and going to chase the money and being here and doing shows, I just want to live through my kids and hang out with them.”

Even though filming Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets took O.T. away from his kids, fans will get to see snippets of his life as a parent during the premiere episode. Viewers will also learn more about the rapper’s friendship with fellow contestant Kim Zolciak-Biermann, whom he told Us he’s known for “years.”

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets premieres on MTV Tuesday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo