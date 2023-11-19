Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith were all smiles as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a performance in Pasadena, California.

The pair took the stage at a small festival on Saturday, November 18, to sing a couple of songs. The same day, Moore, 39, and Goldsmith, 38, also penned emotional tributes to their respective Instagram accounts to commemorate their anniversary.

“5 years down!! Sorry this declaration of love is late but we’ve been moving and juggling 2 kids together all day. There’s no where else I’d rather be and no one else I’d rather be with. I don’t know what I did to deserve this life with you, @taylordawesgoldsmith but I live in gratitude every day. Happy Anniversary, T!” Moore wrote via Instagram.

The Dawes frontman, for his part, shared a photo of the two to his Instagram and wrote: “Now that the boys are down for the night I can finally put some thoughts together – Happy 5th anniversary to my one and only. My best friend. My dream girl. This life we have feels way too good to be true. I love you. @mandymooremm.”

Moore and Goldsmith met through Instagram in May 2015 after she shared a post about a Dawes album she liked, just months after the This Is Us star filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. (The pair were married from 2009 to 2016. After calling it quits, Moore alleged that Adams, 49, was emotionally and verbally abusive toward her. After the abuse claims, Adams said in a statement to Us Weekly that he has “made many mistakes.”)

After two years of dating, Moore and Goldsmith quietly got engaged in September 2017. A week before the pair wed in November 2018, Moore gushed to Us about Goldsmith and said she was excited about the upcoming big day “because I’m with my person. I’m with the right person.”

“It will mean a lot, I think, to be surrounded by friends and family and to say certain things to each other in front of them,” she said at the time.

The same month, Moore also confessed to Us that she always thought she would wed in a courthouse. “I’ve never really, until this point in my life, ever dreamt about or given any thought to an actual wedding,” she said at the time.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their first child, son Gus, in February 2021. In October 2022, the pair added one more to their brood when they welcomed son Ozzie.