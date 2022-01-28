Sharing her opinion. After Evangeline Lilly made headlines over her attendance at an anti-vaccine protest in Washington, D.C., the MCU actress is sharing her thoughts on why she went.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” the Ant-Man and the Wasp star, 42, shared via Instagram on Thursday, January 27. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, ex-communication from society [sic] … under any threat whatsoever.”

The Canada native shared footage from the march, including protestors holding signs that read, “Vaxxed Democrat for Medical Freedom,” “Nurses for Vaxx-Choice” and “Feds for Medical Freedom.”

The Lost alum continued in her social media upload: “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

She also added an assortment of hashtags in her post, including “medical choice,” “medical freedom,” “bodily autonomy,” “bodily sovereignty,” “defeat the mandates DC” and “I am with you.”

Her Ant-Man costar David Dastmalchian seemingly called out her beliefs hours later on Thursday, tweeting, “It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things.”

While Dastmalchian, 46, who plays Kurt in the 2015 superhero movie, has not further explained his social media message, Lilly’s protest attendance is hardly the first time she’s been outspoken about her controversial opinions about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote via an Instagram comment in March 2020, dismissing the severity of COVID-19. “It’s unnerving. … Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power. There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

At the time, Lilly’s comments soon sparked a debate among her social media followers. The actress — who shares two children with partner Norman Kali — refused to self-quarantine in a separate message, further alleging, “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.