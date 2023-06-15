Mary-Louise Parker shared her thoughts on ex Billy Crudup‘s marriage to Naomi Watts nearly 20 years after their tumultuous split.

“I wish them well,” the Weeds alum, 58, told The Guardian in an interview published on Wednesday, June 14. “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So, I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Parker and Crudup, 54, were in a relationship from 1996 to November 2003 when the Morning Show actor moved on with Claire Danes, whom he met while filming the movie Stage Beauty. The Fried Green Tomatoes actress was seven months pregnant at the time. In January 2004, she gave birth to son William, now 19. (Parker later adopted daughter Caroline in 2007.)

The Tony Award winner alluded to her split from Crudup in her 2015 book, Dear Mr. You. While she didn’t mention the Almost Famous actor by name, one chapter recounted a moment when Parker was stuck in a cab with a driver who was lost.

“I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe,” she wrote. “I’m trying to get through it but I’m by myself every night and every morning and no one, nothing helps. I’m sorry I yelled. I can’t get my shoes on anymore. Please, I know I am awful, it’s been made clear but look at me please.”

Crudup and Danes, 44, went on to date for two years before calling it quits in 2006. The Homeland alum moved on with Hugh Dancy, whom she wed in 2009. Danes and the Law & Order star, 47, share sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4. In January, a rep for the couple confirmed that they are expecting their third child.

Nearly a decade after her split from Crudup, Danes opened up about their romance during an interview with Howard Stern. “I was just in love with him and needed to explore that, and I was 24,” the Stardust actress said in October 2015. “I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.”

The Emmy winner described the whole situation as a “scary thing,” adding, “That was really hard. I didn’t know how to not do that.” She went on to note that she and Crudup were still “friendly” at the time.

Crudup and Watts, 54, tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony on Friday, June 9, after getting engaged in April. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly, calling the couple’s nuptials “stress-free” and “spur of the moment.”