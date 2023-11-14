Meagan Good is clapping back at claims that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift.

After Good, 42, took to social media on Monday, November 13, to share an Instagram video of herself frolicking in the ocean while rocking a yellow snakeskin bikini, a troll accused the actress of getting the procedure, which transfers fat from the stomach hips, lower back, or thighs to the buttocks.

“The new BBL looking 🔥,” they wrote in the comments section. Good quickly shut shut down the claim, however, writing, “Nah homie. That’s a 42-year-old petite ‘I worked for that’ gym booty.”

Other fans quickly praised Good for her figure. “You knowwwww I was WAITING to chime in… booty looks so good they think it’s a BBL!!!! That’s called #builtnotbought folks!” one person said, while another added: “Megan body is iconic!! The girls shape just keep shaping 😍😍😍.”

Good previously made headlines in August when she was seen arriving at New York Criminal Court alongside Jonathan Majors nearly five months after the Marvel actor, 34, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting Grace Jabbari while riding in a New York taxi cab.

Three months later, Majors reportedly filed a countersuit against his alleged victim, claiming in court documents obtained by Insider in June that Jabbari caused him pain and made him bleed during the alleged March incident. Us confirmed in October that Jabbari was arrested but the charges were dropped the following day and Jabbari was released.

Majors, meanwhile, has denied the allegations. His motion to dismiss the case was denied by a New York Judge and his trial is set for November 29, where he is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment.

The pair were spotted out together again the following month while attending the Congressional Black Caucus’ 8th Annual Black and White Gala together in Washington, D.C.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good told the crowd in a September clipvia X (formerly Twitter). “So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”

Good then turned the mic over to Majors, who addressed her as the “Mrs.” before adding, “So that’s what it is.”

Good’s romance with Majors comes on the heels of her divorce from ex-husband DeVon Franklin. The exes tied the knot in 2012 before separating in August 2021. Us Weekly confirmed their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said in a joint statement to Us in December 2021. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

They continued, “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

