“This dude doesn’t know how much he has helped me in his 14 years of life (103 in dog years) – through depression, anxiety and stressful situations having Sniper by my side has been the best remedy I could have ever hoped for,” Underwood, who was the season 23 Bachelor, said about his beloved pet earlier this month via Instagram.

The former football player’s Christmas card even featured Sniper and his German shepherd, Kane.

Fletcher, meanwhile, previously told Us Weekly that her and fiancé Jordan Rodgers‘ dog, Jackson, will have a role a their upcoming nuptials.

Jackson will be at the wedding somewhere, but he won’t be in the wedding,” the season 12 Bachelorette explained. “Jackson will be there with someone.”

Bristowe, for her part, adopted two adorable golden doodles with boyfriend Jason Tartick.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT. Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us,” the season 11 Bachelorette wrote alongside a picture of the couple and their pups, Ramen and Pinot, in December via Instagram. “Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart. I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1. #adoptdontshop #GoldenRetrievers #dogsofinstagram.”

