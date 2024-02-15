Megan Fox slammed haters who claimed she looks “different” in a photo taken at a star-studded Super Bowl afterparty.

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” Fox, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, sharing a snap of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly posing with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Kansas City Chiefs fan Joe Oravec previously shared a snap of the four stars celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LVIII win on Sunday, February 11, via Instagram. In the pic, Fox made a kissy face in hot pink lighting, causing fans to claim she looked “unrecognizable.”

The actress has been known to change up her look through the years and often experiments with different hair colors.

In March 2023, she ditched her signature black hair and debuted copper strands at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Her locks were cut slightly past her shoulders and worn in soft curls.

She teamed the look with a Miss Sohee Couture gown featuring a plunging neckline and fitted skirt. For glam, she rocked filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, sparkly eyeshadow and lined lips.

Six months later, Fox chopped her tresses into a bright red bob, unveiling the look while on a lunch date with Kelly, 33. Her new ‘do was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves as she elevated her look with a blazer dress, chunky jewelry and black shades.

Fox opted for light pink strands and extensions earlier this month. She showed off her bubblegum hair via social media while rocking a sheer netted dress, lip jewelry and silver pumps.

“Girl, interrupted,” she captioned the post, which was met with mixed reactions in the comments section.

“That’s not Megan Fox anymore. It doesn’t look anything like her,” one follower wrote, while others added she was giving Kim Kardashian “vibes.” Some Instagram users praised her new hairstyle and commented, “LOOK IS INCREDIBLE,” along with heart eye emojis.

Fox and Kelly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January 2022, but the pair have sparked breakup rumors multiple times.

In February 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple “had a big fight” at a Super Bowl afterparty. Fox then took down her social media photos with the rapper. The following month, another insider told Us Fox and Kelly “stalled their wedding planning.”

Despite their spat, a source told Us in December 2023 that the pair were “still trying to work through their issues.”

“[They] have had a very up and down relationship,” the insider said, noting, “They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”