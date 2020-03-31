Meghan King Edmonds is coming for her rightful place in the pranking hall of fame.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, gave fans an inside look at how she’s been passing the time while self-quarantined amid the current coronavirus outbreak. “Got him soo good 🤪 #jokes #surprise,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself preparing to scare her “boyfriend” on Monday, March 30. Edmonds hid behind a bush in her front yard, hyping up her next-level prank before remembering that she doesn’t actually have a boyfriend.

Edmonds has been vocal about the frequent ups and downs she’s experienced since calling it quits with her husband of five years, Jim Edmonds, in October 2019. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had split after the reality star accused the retired baseball player, 49, of having an affair with the family’s nanny. The estranged couple share equal custody of daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 21 months, but have been at odds over their children’s health and safety as Jim awaits the results of his coronavirus test.

In January, the former Bravo personality admitted that she and Jim have some room for improvement in their coparenting relationship. Two months later, Meghan revealed via Instagram that the three little ones were exclusively staying with her amid the coronavirus crisis “at the advice of our pediatrician.”

As she continues to work through the “trauma” of her recent split from the former athlete, Meghan revealed that she was “barely hanging on by a thread” in a lengthy blog post earlier this month. Though coping with the divorce and other daily stress has been hard on her both emotionally and physically, she expressed “gratitude” for the opportunity to grow and become a stronger individual.

“Some moments I can’t breathe. Sometimes I get in bed and the bed is vibrating, but it’s not: I’m just shaking,” she wrote. “I made up my mind that I refuse to carry anger. Therefore I am not angry (although I do have many moments of anger). And I refuse to allow my ego to make decisions. (But I still have an ego, I am human after all).”