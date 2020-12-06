Moving on isn’t easy. Meghan King admitted that “change is hard” as she cried while preparing to move into her new St. Louis home after splitting from Christian Schauf.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 36, got candid about the pressure she was feeling about starting a new chapter in her life on Saturday, December 5, as she shared a cute holiday photo of her three kids with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

“Aspen gets so sad that her outfits never match her brothers but these brand new pjs I just bought (I let her pick them on our Amazon) brought her such joy,” King wrote on Instagram of her 4-year-old daughter and twin sons, Hart and Hayes. 2. “Y’all, I love my kids like nobody’s business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f’ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell – today I lost my voice screaming at my kids for, well, for being kids. I had to check myself before I wrecked myself: I packed an overnight bag for them and dropped them off with my (angel!) parents.”

“I drove home crying the whole way partly because I feel like a horrible mom, partly because I have so much to do and I’m overwhelmed beyond belief, partly because I’m purging money, partly because I’m so sad to be leaving the home I picked out and built with hopes for the family that never really was, and partly because I’m exhausted from not sleeping,” the blogger added. “I went home, took a nap now I’m sharing this with you as I cry again – and I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry. Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I’m strong, I’ll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels.”

King’s heartfelt post came less than a week after she confirmed her breakup with Schauf, 39, after six months of dating.

“They say all good things must end but I don’t believe that,” the former Bravo star wrote in an emotional blog post on Monday, November 30, after Us Weekly reported that they’d ended their relationship. “After a terrible split from my ex-husband I learned how to heal. I then met and dated a wonderful man: Christian. We laughed, went on adventures, made a long-distance relationship a thing of beauty, grew together, and then … well, we grew apart.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that King had moved on with the Uncharted Supply Company CEO after her October 2019 separation from Edmonds after five years of marriage.

Schauf told the New York Post‘s Page Six on Monday that the split wasn’t caused by the fact that King lives her life in the spotlight.

“I’ve never had any problem with any form of publicity. We lead very different lives and knew that when we met,” he said. “Sometimes this happens.”

He added, “I wish nothing but the best for Meghan and the kids, and we’re on good terms.”