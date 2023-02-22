Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Once Had A Little Thing With Ryan Reynolds

The couple that almost was! Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she and Ryan Reynolds could have been an item after catching feelings while working together back in the ‘90s.

The actress, 46, spilled the tea while chatting with her fellow Nickelodeon child stars David Lascher and Christine Taylor on a recent episode of the “Hey Dude … The 90s Called!” podcast. While recalling how she used to watch the cohosts’ show Hey Dude, Hart noted that she also would watch Reynolds, 46, on the teen drama series Fifteen.

The show also starred Chris William Martin, a.k.a. Corky Martin, whom Hart shared she dated around the time she starred on the Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All in the early ‘90s. “I dated Corky,” she told Lascher, 50, and Taylor, 51, adding, “And then kind of had a little thing with Ryan.”

She continued: “Corky was one of the kids on it, and I met him like in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event], and we started phone dating from Vancouver from Orlando. And then, I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the Sabrina [the Teenage Witch] movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it.”

The 1996 Sabrina the Teenage Witch film served as a precursor to the hit TV show of the same name, which ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003. The Deadpool star played Sabrina’s love interest, Seth, who would later be replaced by Nate Richert’s Harvey Kinkle in the series. Lascher appeared in later seasons of the show as another of Sabrina’s love interests, Josh.

This isn’t the first time Hart — who tied the knot with husband Mark Wilkerson in 2003 — has opened up about her and Reynolds’ almost-romance. The No Good Nick star called the actor “very sweet” during a March 2017 interview with the Australian morning show Studio 10. However, she added that part of the reason she and Reynolds never got together was that she was dating someone else at the time, likely referring to Martin, 48.

“I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable,” Hart said of the Free Guy star. “He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn’t end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!”

Reynolds was previously married to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011 and tied the knot with wife Blake Lively in 2012. The two share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and recently welcomed baby No. 4 earlier this month. Hart and her husband share three sons, Mason, 17, Braden, 14, and Tucker, 10.