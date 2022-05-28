Besties who are always up for fun! When it comes to friendship goals, Machine Gun Kelly’s close bond with Pete Davidson is unmatched — including the types of antics they get into.

“There was this one Easter, I was like, ‘Pete, let’s go to my friend’s house for Easter.’ He pulled up and he had 40s and he was like, ‘Let’s do this thing,’” the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 32, revealed during a Thursday, May 26, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We went and it was Sandra Bullock’s house and we walked in and [there] was like Jen Aniston [and] all these [A-listers]. Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid, we have 40 oz [drinks] and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s house. Why didn’t you tell me this was where we were going?’”

Kelly, who got engaged to Megan Fox in January, then noted the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum got payback during Kelly’s birthday celebration last month.

“[Pete] texted like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party can I bring a +1?’ I was like, ‘Of course.’ He pulls up and his plus one is Robert Pattinson,” Kelly told Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘You brought Batman?’ It’s funny when you become Batman no one refers to you anymore as your actual name, you’re just Batman.”

While the Twilight actor, 36, took over the Caped Crusader mantle in Matt Reeves’ The Batman upon its March release, Kelly wrote in his Good Mourning film that his character, London Ransom, was also up for the gig.

“It’s a comedy that just goes back to days of gag humor and, you know, $50,000 lobster puppets that we thought we were going to crush,” Kelly (real name Colson Baker) teased of the film, currently in theaters, during the Thursday late-night appearance. “The cast is oddly great, the budget was [small] and the cast [roster is huge].”

Good Mourning, which Kelly wrote and directed, also stars the 36-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress, Dove Cameron and Davidson. Kelly’s bond with the standup comic goes way beyond Good Mourning costars after they first connected years earlier.

“We met each other at Wild ‘N Out way back,” the “Emo Girl” performer previously told Billboard in August 2018. “And then met each other years later when I was filming that Mötley Crüe movie [The Dirt], ’cause he’s in that Mötley Crüe movie. And then we were just stuck down there in New Orleans, and we were both just, like, super stoners. [We] listened to the same music. … So that’s my boy.”

Kelly, who previously teased Davidson could be the best man at his wedding to Fox, has continued to support the Meet Cute actor in good times and bad.

“I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you have someone like Pete, like, that’s like my little brother,” Kelly said during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in September 2020. “He’s like my best friend but also like a little brother, so, like, you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of, like, having a sibling. So, obviously, to me, that’s like the dream. Pete’s like that for me.”

