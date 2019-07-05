Another year around the sun. Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated his 37th birthday behind bars on Thursday, July 4, but he still received well-wishes from his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and MTV costars.

Lauren, for her part, posted a sweet selfie of herself with Mike to honor the occasion. “Happy Birthday to my sweet Husband! I love you,” Lauren, 34, wrote in an Instagram post on the holiday. “Send a firework up for Big Daddy Sitch today!”

Lauren also joined Mike’s castmates — Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick — to read birthday messages from fans. The video was posted to the MTV show’s official Instagram account. (Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were not present for the video op.)

“Mike, as a huge Jersey Shore fan, it’s been great seeing you grow as a person,” Cortese, 32, said as she read a fan’s message. “You’ve helped so many people find the light at the end of the tunnel! You really are ‘the inspiration’!”

Guadagnino later shared a separate birthday message for Mike, which accompanied a shot of the duo from when he visited his pal in jail in May. “HAPPY BDAY TO @mikethesituation! He’ll be home soon!!!! #freemyshawty !!!” the 31-year-old captioned the post.

DelVecchio, meanwhile, took the opportunity to wish his “brother” a happy birthday in an Instagram Stories message. Pivarnick, 33, honored her castmate with an Instagram Stories update that featured a shot of herself alongside Mike, DelVecchio and Guadagnino.

While Polizzi was absent from the MTV clip, she honored her pal with a sweet Instagram Stories post. “Happy birthday to Mike,” the 31-year-old mom of three wrote. “We miss you!” In October 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion. He and his brother, Marc, who received a two-year sentence, failed to pay nearly $9 million in taxes. Mike is completing his prison stint at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York.

