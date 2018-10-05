Leaning on love. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is relying on his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, as he faces eight months behind bars for tax evasion.

“Lauren has been his saving grace,” a source close to the 36-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s stuck by him every step of the way and has been his rock.”

The insider adds: “He is such a good guy and has done so much to turn his life around. He’s been doing so well.”

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation on Friday, October 5, as his castmates — including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Deena Cortese — showed up at a New Jersey courthouse to support their costar. The reality star pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January.

His brother Marc Sorrentino, who was indicted alongside his sibling in September 2014, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday.

Us exclusively confirmed the TV personality’s engagement to Pesce, 33, in April. “I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Mike told Us at the time. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

The couple, who celebrated their engagement with a bridal shower on September 29, continued wedding planning despite his impending court date. “We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive outcome,” Mike revealed to Us in August. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

