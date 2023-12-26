The only thing cuter than an adorable baby is Miles Teller holding an adorable baby.

The actor’s wife, Keleigh Teller (née Sperry), took to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 25, to share photos of their family’s Christmas celebration. Among her several snaps was a video of Miles, 36, holding a cute baby dressed in a holiday-themed onesie.

The clip, set to Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,”, shows Miles bouncing the child up and down to the beat of the music. The baby, who appears to be one of Keleigh’s nieces or nephews, proceeded to spit up on the Top Gun: Maverick star, who was sporting a hoodie and baseball cap.

More of Keleigh’s nieces and nephews wore the same holiday-themed pajamas in another Instagram Story upload. Her dad, Rand Sperry, and brother Kevin Sperry also twinned in matching black-and-gold Versace robes. (Keleigh is one of six children.)

Miles and Keleigh met in 2013 at an afterparty following a Black Keys show and tied the knot six years later. The two do not have any kids of their own, but they are dog parents to a French bulldog named Bugsy. The pup appeared alongside the couple in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

“They’re trying to give me directions to get Bugsy [to do things] and I was like, ‘This is not Air Bud. This is not Lassie,’” Teller told Today.com in February of filming the ad, which shows him, Keleigh and Bugsy dancing while on hold with customer service. “She’s a domesticated house dog.”

He went on to joke that Bugsy was “very food-motivated,” adding, “By the end of it … she was like Marlon Brando and I was [Steven] Spielberg or something. I could get her to do whatever I wanted.”

Keleigh hinted at the future of her and Miles’ family in an Instagram post about their Super Bowl commercial, writing, “Thank you for this time capsule of our little family, it means the world. I can’t wait to show our kids some day [sic] 🥹❤️.”

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the couple made headlines for attending their pal Taylor Swift’s star-studded 34th birthday party in New York City. Keleigh sported a fluffy cream coat to the event, while Miles paired a white T-shirt with a denim jacket, black pants and black boots.

“So far, welcomed my 12th niece and nephew. Visited Reese for her make a wish, family time and birthdays ❤️ happy holidays!!” Keleigh captioned an Instagram slideshow on December 19, including a selfie she took with Miles, Swift and Zoë Kravitz at the party.

Keleigh also clarified reports regarding the ring Swift wore for her birthday after rumors spread it was from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Story pic of Swift’s opal and blue topaz ring on Thursday, December 21.

In another Instagram Story video, Swift could be telling Keleigh, “This is unreal, Keleigh, opal and blue topaz. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me.”