Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Hit the Gym Together: ‘Werking Out’

The couple that works out together, stays together! Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, showed that they’re still going strong during a gym session on Wednesday, January 16.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 27, posted a clip on her Instagram Story of herself laying down in a pair of gray shorts and a white sports bra. As Cyrus poses for the camera, Simpson, 23, can be seen doing jump squats in the background.

“We have a different idea of ‘werking out,'” Cyrus captioned the clip.

Later that day, the Disney Channel alum posted another video of herself wearing earbuds and smiling as Simpson laughs in the background.

“When baby f–ks up but wants you to listen to his song … Peep the plugs,” she wrote.

The “Golden Thing” crooner and Cyrus have proven that their relationship is still solid following speculation that the couple had called it quits. The duo had stopped posting each other on social media in November 2019. Simpson was spotted out and about with Playboy model Jordy Murray one month later but he denied that the outing was romantic.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on December 23. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

The twosome weren’t fazed by the rumors and Simpson later spent Christmas Day with Cyrus’ family. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer posted a silly video via his Instagram Story of his girlfriend twerking to a Christmas rap song before attempting to show off his own twerking skills. “Just some wholesome Christmas content,” Simpson can be heard saying in the clip posted on December 25.

One day later, the pair documented their date night together on Instagram. “Start dating your best friend Asap,” Cyrus wrote alongside a selfie with Simpson. The Australia native, for his part, posted a video of Cyrus lifting up her shirt in the restaurant. “Who is this stone cold fox,” he captioned the clip.

Cyrus and Simpson began dating in October 2019 following the “Slide Away” singer’s one-month fling with Kaitlynn Carter. Previously, Cyrus was in an on-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth for 10 years. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 before announcing their separation in August 2019. Cyrus’ divorce from the Hunger Games star, 29, was finalized in December 2019.