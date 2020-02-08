Keeping their distance. Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, both attended the WME pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday, February 7, but the former couple didn’t cross paths.

“They stayed away from each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Liam left when Miley and her parents got there.”

The source added that the Hunger Games star, 30, “didn’t seem upset” that Cyrus, 27, and her dad and mom, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, were at the same event. The Cyrus clan, meanwhile, appeared to feel the same way.

“Miley’s parents were staying separate from Liam and were hanging out in the back area of the party,” the insider shared. “They avoided him, but didn’t seem they had any beef with him. Miley also didn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that Liam was there because he left soon after she walked in.”

The source added, “Liam doesn’t have bad feelings toward Miley, he just wants to move forward with his life. He’s happy with Gabriella [Brooks].”

Hemsworth and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer met in 2009 while filming their movie, The Last Song. The pair dated on and off for nearly a decade before tying the knot in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018.

The duo announced their separation in August 2019, just one day after Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy. Their divorce was finalized on January 28 and the twosome will become legally single on February 22.

The “Slide Away” singer had a one-month romance with Carter, 31, before she began dating Cody Simpson in October 2019.

Later the same month, Hemsworth was linked to Dynasty star Maddison Brown. In December 2019, the Australian native was spotted on a lunch date with Brooks, 21, and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia.

A source told Us in December 2019 that Hemsworth is “happy to be moving on” from his marriage to Cyrus.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” the insider said at the time. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”