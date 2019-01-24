Is Miley Cyrus psychic? A decade before the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, tied the knot in December 2018, she predicted her own future in an interview with Glamour magazine.

The Hannah Montana alum, 26, was just 16 years old when the outlet interviewed her for its May 2009 cover story — her first-ever women’s magazine cover. When asked where she thought she’d be in 10 years, Cyrus replied, “Hopefully I’ll be settled: making movies, living in a house, maybe even married.”

In the years since, she has been more focused on music than on acting, but it was her role in the 2010 flick The Last Song that led her to achieve her other two goals of marriage and a home. Cyrus fell in love with her costar Hemsworth on the set of the drama. The pair got engaged in 2012 and split one year later, but eventually reconciled in 2016.

That year, the Australian actor, 29, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer moved into a $2.5 million four-bedroom home in Malibu together. Cyrus penned her 2017 single “Malibu” about her fiancé and their beloved property. When wildfires swept California in late 2018, the house was destroyed, and a source told Us Weekly it was the tragedy that ultimately prompted the couple to finally make their union official.

“Miley and Liam decided to get married after seeing how well they worked together after the fires,” the insider explained at the time. “They didn’t want to rush, but after going through the trauma together, they became closer than ever.”

Next on the agenda could be kids, the source added. “Miley is not pregnant currently, but does want to have a family with Liam.” And just like she predicted when she’d get hitched, teenage Cyrus had ideas about how she’ll be as a mother: “I want to be the cool mom that the kids run home to,” she said.

