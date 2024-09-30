Milo Ventimiglia has offered glimpses into his love story with wife Jarah Mariano.

The couple initially sparked romance rumors in 2022 but kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2023 that Ventimiglia and Mariano secretly exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony among family and close friends.

Since getting married, Ventimiglia has shared more details about his connection with Mariano.

“When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife,'” the actor recalled during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February 2024. “Right away, I just kinda knew.”

Ventimiglia discussed how their connection only got better after their wedding, adding, “I think if anything, you know [that] you just got a partner that you’re gonna be there with, you’re gonna work with, you’re gonna find the joy [with]. And when pain hits you guys, you got to get through it together.”

In September 2024, Mariano shared more photos from their nuptials on social media. She followed that news up with an announcement that she was expecting the pair’s first baby. Ventimiglia previously spoke with Us about how playing a father on NBC’s hit series This Is Us made him start thinking about his future.

“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he shared in 2017. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

Ventimiglia, who played Jack, said it was a “blast” getting to portray the patriarch. “I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews,” he noted at the time. “I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way.”

Keep scrolling to relive Ventimiglia and Mariano’s relationship:

2022

Ventimiglia and Mariano first sparked dating rumors in 2022. Fans of Ventimiglia’s role on Gilmore Girls couldn’t help but point out how his then-girlfriend’s last name mirrored his character, Jess Mariano.

October 2023

Us broke the news that Ventimiglia and Mariano tied the knot with a photo from their special day. The duo were all smiles as they celebrated the milestone moment.

After Ventimiglia’s marriage made headlines, his former This Is Us costar Mandy Moore publicly sent her well wishes. “I haven’t had a chance to catch up with Milo,” Moore told Extra in a December 2023 interview. “But if Milo’s happy, I am so happy for him.”

January 2024

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ventimiglia made a rare comment about his wife.

“[I’m] very happy. [She’s a] wonderful woman,” he said before discussing how Mariano’s last name is similar to his former Gilmore Girls character, Jess Mariano. “It’s a very easy connection to make.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel also pointed out that many fans were heartbroken that Ventimiglia is now off the market, to which he responded, “I’m sure there’s a few broken hearts. Female and male, I don’t know. Maybe? The point is there’s a lot of life and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”

February 2024

Ventimiglia shared an update on married life in an interview with Extra, saying that “things are good.”

“We’ve had relationships that have come and have gone and then you get to a point where you kind of meet your match and meet someone that inspires you in a way different than anybody else,” he detailed. “I’m grateful for her and I’m happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice.”

September 2024

“Last year I married my best friend,” Mariano wrote via Instagram alongside photos from their nuptials. “There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is. AlI [I] can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created.”

September 2024

Mariano announced on Instagram that she and Ventimiglia are expecting their first baby, writing, “Baby on board!” The model included photos of herself floating on a surfboard in Hawaii while her baby bump was fully on display in a bikini.