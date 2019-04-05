Two months after secretly marrying Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert cracked a joke about love and all of the feelings — good and bad — that come with it.

“Thank you for inspiring me, for all the advice, I guess you would, about when husbands piss you off a little bit,” the country singer, 35, quipped on stage during her performance at a recent all-star concert celebrating Loretta Lynn’s 87th birthday in Nashville.

The audience immediately erupted into laughter and applause before Lambert said, “I’m going to do one of those [songs] right now.” She then covered Lynn’s 1966 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”

The Grammy winner is no stranger to turning her life into art. In October 2018, her supergroup Pistol Annies released a single titled “Got My Name Changed Back,” a divorce anthem that came three years after her marriage to Blake Shelton ended. (The Voice coach has since found love with Gwen Stefani.)

Lambert surprised fans in February when she announced that she not only had a new man in her life — but she also married him. She shared two photos from her low-key January 26 wedding to McLoughlin, 27, on Instagram, writing, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

The “House That Built Me” singer met the New York Police Department officer in early November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America. Three days after the couple’s first encounter, McLoughlin welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

Lambert is set to perform at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 7, in Las Vegas, where some fans have speculated she will make her red carpet debut with McLoughlin.

