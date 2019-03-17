On cloud nine! Jennifer Lopez is in great spirits after her engagement to longtime love Alex Rodriguez, according to her World of Dance cojudge Ne-Yo.

“[Jennifer] is always normally pretty happy, but now it’s different,” the “Push Back” singer, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at Keep Memory Alive’s annual Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. “Before, she would float into the room … now, she floats into the room and there are, like, butterflies and birds and stuff. They’re like teenagers. It’s ridiculous. We get it.”

Though the Arkansas native said that “everybody saw that coming,” the Second Act actress was actually surprised the former MLB player popped the question.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Us earlier this month. “But they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it.”

But over the course of the past two years, the insider said, “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids.” (Lopez, 49, shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez, 43, shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.) “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

The couple confirmed the happy news on March 9. The athlete posted a picture of the “On the Floor” songstress’ left hand on Instagram, showing off a massive square-cut diamond ring. “She said yes,” he captioned the snapshot, along with a red heart emoji.

Lopez shared the same photo, along with a series of black heart emojis.

Since Rodriguez got down on one knee, the pair have been hit with rumors of infidelity by Jose Canseco.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the former Oakland A’s player claimed on Twitter on March 10, referencing his wife from 1996 to 1999. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.”

The American Idol alum, however, has turned the other cheek. “She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” a source revealed to Us. “She trusts him and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery

