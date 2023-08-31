Ne-Yo and ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw-Carter allegedly broke up after he frequently wanted to open up their relationship.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” Shaw-Carter, 43, claimed during a Tuesday, August 29, interview on “Haus of Aaron,” holding up three figures to seemingly indicate a threesome. “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it and then it just wasn’t enough [for him].”

She continued: “I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’ It became a problem when he wanted that a lot.”

Shaw-Carter, a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, clarified that she was happy to oblige in his desires approximately “twice a year,” but it ultimately got to be “too much” for her.

“I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is,” she recalled.

Ne-Yo, 43, has not publicly addressed her claims. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

The “Miss Independent” singer and Shaw-Carter got engaged in 2010 before they ultimately split three years later. Their 2013 split announcement occurred two months ahead of their planned wedding day. Since their breakup, the pair continue coparent daughter Madilyn, 12, and son Mason, 11.

Shaw-Carter moved on with Heath Carter, while Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Chimere Smith) found love with Crystal Renay. Ne-Yo and Renay, who share three children, split for good in July 2022 after Renay, 37, accused the “So Sick” artist of infidelity.

While Renay claimed she was done with Ne-Yo after discovering that he allegedly cheated on her with multiple women, he denied the claims.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted at the time. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Renay filed for divorce in August 2022. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Renay sought primary custody of their minor children and spousal support and requested that Ne-Yo cover her attorney’s fees. Ne-Yo contested her claims in his own filing one month later, asking to share custody.

Ne-Yo and Renay settled their divorce in February, agreeing to joint custody. The R&B musician was also ordered to pay Renay $5,000 a month in alimony and $1.6 million to balance out the division of their joint real estate holdings, plus an additional $20,000 to cover her moving expenses and another $150,000 to purchase a new car.