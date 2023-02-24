Vibing with the energy! Nick Cannon enjoyed watching daughter Monroe go viral on TikTok with ex Mariah Carey — and loves that the mother-daughter duo have such a close bond.

“I loved it. To be honest, it was epic,” Cannon, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 23. “My daughter has the entertainment bug … [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom. It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other … Families are connecting in a different way than ever before.”

The social media clip, which was posted on Monday, February 20, featured the 11-year-old teaming up with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 9, for a performance of Carey’s hit song “It’s a Wrap.” The two lip-synched to the track’s first verse before Kardashian, 42, and the “Fantasy” singer, 53, jumped out from the sidelines while holding hairbrushes to join in for the chorus.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It’s a wrap! But never for us,” the Skims founder captioned the post, which she later shared via her Instagram Story.

The Drumline star told ET on Thursday that watching his little one and her mom duet the jam was especially “funny” and “crazy” because he collaborated with Carey on “It’s a Wrap” when they were married.

“That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special,” he shared. “It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, ‘Alright, I see what y’all are doing, going viral.'”

The “Honey” artist and the Masked Singer host tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed wins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 before splitting in 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

According to Cannon, the twosome putting on a show together is nothing new. “Her and Mariah they doing what they do. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about it, ’cause Mariah’s like, ‘Let me handle this. I got this,’” he joked.

While the twins are Carey’s only children, Cannon, for his part, has expanded his family since his split from the Grammy winner. The All That alum shares sons Golden, 5, and Rise, 4 months, and daughter Powerful, 2, with Brittany Bell. He and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillon, in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful, in November 2022. LaNisha Cole gave birth to her and Cannon’s daughter, Onyx, in June 2022, and he and Bre Tiesi are proud parents of son Legendary, 8 months. In December 2022, Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced that they welcomed daughter Halo, nearly one year after the duo revealed that their son, Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old.

While the comedian has often faced criticism for his large brood, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022 that the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress is “happy” for her ex-husband as he continues to become a father — but that doesn’t mean she “keeps up” with his ever-growing family dynamics.

“Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now,” the insider explained to Us at the time. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what. As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about. They spend a lot of time with Nick, and he seems to balance time well with all the children.”