



Not over yet. Nick Cannon released a third diss track against Eminem on Thursday, December 19, which samples old racist lyrics from the “Venom” rapper’s early career.

Cannon, 39, released the music video for the song titled “Cancelled: Invitation,” via World Star Hip Hop on Thursday, December 19. The beginning of the video shows the Masked Singer host smoking and listening to the 47-year-old rapper’s old songs and interviews. Eminem’s 1993 song “Foolish Pride” is included on the playlist and features the lyrics, “Black girls are bitches, black girls are dumb.”

Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) continues to rap on the track, “Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix / But black girls only want your money ‘cause they’re dumb chicks / Don’t date a black girl / If you do it once, you won’t do it twice / Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks.”

Cannon addressed Eminem’s lyrics on his diss tracking rapping, “We let you be a guest in this house but now you cancelled, Slim. Had to put my motherf–king turban on / Outside your motherf—kin’ suburban home / Protesting with AKs and guns / Our queens don’t need your racism / You’re the KKK of this generation.”

The “Wild ‘n Out” host added, “I don’t give a damn if his a— was young /I can’t let that slide, that’s on my son.”

Eminem apologized for the lyrics on “Foolish Pride” in 2003 after the track leaked and explained he penned the song out of anger after breaking up with his girlfriend at the time.

“The tape … was something I made out of anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager. I’d just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African American, and I reacted like the angry, stupid kid I was,” the Detroit native said. “I hope people will take it for the foolishness that it was, not for what somebody is trying to make it into today.”

The feud between the rappers was ignited after Eminem called Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, “a nutjob” on Fat Joe‘s track “Lord Above,” which was released on December 6.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s–t / I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick,” Eminem rapped in reference to his rumoured romance with Carey, 49.

In response, Cannon took to Instagram on December 7 to invite “grandpa” Eminem to a rap battle on his MTV Show, Wild ’n Out. The America’s Got Talent alum took another hit at Eminem on his radio show one day earlier.

“We should change his name from Eminem to, like, Percocet,” Cannon said on his Nick Cannon Mornings show. “What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair, Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Cannon added more fuel to the fire when he blasted Eminem on his first diss track, “The Invitation,” on December 9, rapping “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c–k.” The song also includes a voicemail from Suge Knight, who calls Eminem “a bitch.”

Eminem responded via Twitter writing, “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d–k. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f–ck.”He added, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

The Drumline star released a second diss track titled “Pray for Him” on December 10 which referred to the “Stan” rapper as “the new white supremacist.”

Eminem’s longtime friend 50 Cent supported his pal via Twitter and slammed Cannon’s “trash” diss track.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM,” the “In Da Club” rapper tweeted on December 10. “He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf—ker come close to beating him man. hey Nick that s—t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016 and are the parents of 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Eminem, for his part, has alluded to a romance with the “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker for years, which Carey has denied.