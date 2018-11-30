Gearing up for the party of a lifetime! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra greeted their wedding guests with gifts as they arrived in India for the couple’s nuptials.

Jewelry designer Mitali Handa gave fans a glimpse of the “welcome goodies” on Thursday, November 29, via her Instagram Stories, including an ‘Oh S—t Kit’ and a bag with a card that reads, “A Taste of India.” All of the presents feature Jonas and Chopra’s names or their “NP” logo.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, November 28, that the 26-year-old singer and the former Quantico star, 36, are set to have two wedding ceremonies in India and host a celebration in New York at a later date. The bride and groom and members of their family, including Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, arrived in India earlier this week.

The duo kicked off their wedding celebrations with a series of pre-marriage wedding rituals, including a Puja ceremony at the Chopras’ home in Mumbai on Wednesday. A source told Us that the twosome also hosted a welcome dinner for their guests on Thursday, November 29, and will participate in a Sangeet, a traditional pre-wedding celebration on Friday, November 30.

Us broke the the news in May that Jonas and Chopra were seeing each other. The Disney alum, who popped the question in July, opened up to Vogue about sliding into the actress’ DMs back in September 2016.

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet. She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me,’” Nick recalled to the outlet in a story published on Wednesday.

Five months later, when he ran into Chopra at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, he knew he wanted to pursue a relationship with the former Miss World. “I put my drink down … get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people,” the “Jealous” singer explained. “I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast "On The List" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!