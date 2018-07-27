She said yes — and Twitter said OMG! After Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, July 27, that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, the couple’s fans went wild on social media.

“Nick Jonas is getting married.. but tiger beat magazine told me I was compatible with him and that we would get married someday? I’m shocked and appalled this didn’t work for me,” one Twitter user quipped.

Many other longtime Jonas admirers expressed their jealousy, with some asking Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa to play some fitting songs by the pop star. “it’s like I’ve loved him for 13 years and he’s getting married to someone after 2 months alexa play jealous by nick jonas,” one fan tweeted. Another echoed, “nick jonas is engaged??? alexa play wedding bells by the jonas brothers.”

Some tweeters pointed out that Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, are not the first celebrity couple to get engaged after two months of dating. Recently, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin.

“First it was Justin Bieber and now Nick Jonas is engaged. It’s been a tough couple of months for anyone who has ever been 13,” one Twitter user wrote. Returning to the Alexa jokes, another fan tweeted, “nick jonas is engaged? alexa play why are celebs getting engaged within 2 months of dating by me ft. confusion.”

Though many people were quick to note the brevity of the future newlyweds’ romance, others were fully supportive. “If Priyanka Chopra wants to marry someone she hasn’t dated too long it’s HER call. And who decides it’s ‘not too long’? It’s subjective. Let people be. She’s one of the strongest & most intelligent people, she knows what she’s doing without you pointing it out, thank you very much,” one fan tweeted. A second user wrote, “I am beyond happy for Priyanka & Nick. I hope they get married & stay married forever.”

Us exclusively revealed in May that the couple had started dating. Soon after, the “Home” singer brought the Quantico alum to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey, where she met his family. Two weeks later, they traveled to Chopra’s native India, where Jonas met her mother.

As for the surprise proposal? “She was thrilled,” a source told Us. “Nick really loves her. They want to get married very soon.”

