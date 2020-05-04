Madison Prewett may be staying mum on Nick Viall’s allegations that she isn’t always honest, but the 39-year-old former Bachelor is doubling down.

Viall made headlines last month when he called Prewett, 24, a “bit of a liar” on his “Viall Files” podcast. When asked about his claims on Sunday, May 3, he gave his followers more insight.

“I don’t hate Madison,” Viall replied to a fan via Instagram Stories. “I have disagreed with some of her decisions she made public. I have also agreed with other things she made public. I have a podcast and I give my opinions about the things people make public when using their platforms. I made my opinion public, some people criticized me for it. That’s OK … Conversation and disagreement are healthy.”

When asked if he would have Prewett on his podcast to hear her side of the story, he agreed — but Viall doesn’t believe the Auburn alum would be down.

“Yes I would have her on. I think it could be an interesting discussion. I don’t think she will,” he wrote. “I would love to be wrong.”

Prewett, who quit Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor during the final week, gave her first post-show interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe on April 21. During her candid chat with the former Bachelorette, the Alabama native claimed that Weber, 28, was still contacting her as he pursued his current relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ … He had texted me two days before [he was with Kelley in Chicago],” Prewett alleged on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

Viall, for his part, was quick to question Prewett’s story, reminding his listeners that she was accused of running her own Instagram fan account while the season was airing.

“People want to forget — I know Madison wants to forget it — but her Instagram. It’s a fact she did that. It is silly and trivial,” Viall said on April 28. “[But] if you’re going to be righteous and you’re going to be pious and you’re going to, like, talk about your relationship with God and how you want to be example to young men, blah, blah, blah, I hold you to a higher standard, so don’t be a liar. Don’t be vain.”

Weber, meanwhile, reacted to his ex’s interview with a cryptic message. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…” the pilot wrote via Instagram.

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Weber and Flanagan, 28, were officially a couple after he sent her home during week 7 of the ABC dating series.