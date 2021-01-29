Here comes the bride! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have officially decided on a wedding date. The pair revealed the exciting news during the season 6 finale of Total Bellas on Thursday, January 28.

“We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” Bella, 37, announced on the show before popping champagne and celebrating with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

A day earlier, Nikki appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off The Vine” podcast, where she revealed that she and Chigvintsev, 38, are in couples therapy. She said on the episode that when her future husband “gets really stressed, he doesn’t realize his tone,” which is part of the reason they’re in therapy.

Bristowe, who also competed on Dancing With the Stars with Nikki’s now-fiancé, admitted that they butted heads while dancing together. “Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have a flirty thing?” the Bachelor Nation alum questioned during the episode. Nikki admitted that he was “super strict” during their time on the show.

The former WWE personality may not have had a wedding date in mind until recently, but she’s definitely been busy with wedding planning. In December 2020, she told Us Weekly that she and Chigvintsev “have talked quite a bit about our wedding.”

She continued, “We both just said, like, we’d love to have a fall 2021 wedding. We’d love it to be in Napa Valley.”

Nikki told Us at the time she and her beau “really” want to have a mask-free wedding. “I don’t want there to be social distancing because that’s the one thing that’s fun about wedding,” she explained. “Especially as we’re getting older, because they’re more rare. Like, I want everyone to have a weekend escape.”

She also said she wants guests to “dance all night.” Nikki teased a bit of wedding planning on Total Bellas, urging fans to watch season 6 so E! would pick it up for another, more wedding-focused season.

“Everyone needs to watch and get your friends to watch because if we pickup season 7, oh my goodness it’s gonna be Napa Valley,” she said during a 2020 episode of the “Bellas Podcast.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev — who met on the set of DWTS in 2017 — got engaged in November 2019. They welcomed their first child, 5-month-old son Matteo, in July 2020. The family of three moved from Arizona to Northern California four months later to live closer to twin sister Brie, 37, and Bryan’s growing family.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays on E! at 9 p.m. ET