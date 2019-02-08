Nikki Bella Leaves Sweet Comment on Peter Kraus Instagram

Just friends? Nikki Bella left a sweet comment on Peter Kraus’ Instagram post on Wednesday, February 6, months after their rumored romance.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a picture of himself in Tucson, Arizona, wearing glasses in front of a trailer home. “Traveling the country alone ain’t so bad… until you need someone to take your picture” the personal trainer, 33, captioned the post, with hashtags including, #somanyselfies and #itssocoldthough.

The Total Bellas star, 35, commented, “Aww cute!”

Shortly after, the former ABC personality responded with, “it ain’t LA” along with a wink-face emoticon.

Nikki and Kraus were first set up by her twin sister, Brie, which was filmed for an upcoming episode of their reality show. In a November teaser, Nikki revealed to Kraus that she hadn’t “kissed another guy in nine years” since she was with John Cena.

Us Weekly first broke the news in April 2018 that Nikki and the Bumbleebee star, 41, called off their wedding after six years together. While the exes briefly reconciled in May, Nikki revealed in July that they done for good.

One month before the trailer was released, Kraus played coy to Us after a Facebook Live user pointed out that Nikki follows him on Instagram. “She’s beautiful,” he admitted. “I’m turning red.”

Kraus also opened up about their relationship to the Chicago Tribune in January. “It was a chance to go on a date with Nikki Bella,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ Whether it’s on TV or not, I don’t care.”

The Bachelorette alum also dished to the publication about his rumored romance with Bibiana Julian. “That’s funny because that wasn’t even a date,” Kraus, 33, said of being spotted at a December 2018 basketball game with the Bachelor alum, 31. “So I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami. I was like, ‘Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?’”

“So it’s weird. I don’t really go out on public dates anymore for that reason,” he added.

However, Julian had a different version of the event. Shortly after his interview, she tweeted, “‘Charity event’ — you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye for thank you?’”

She continued: “To be clear, I’m not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone and they just take advantage.”

