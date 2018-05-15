Real talk. Nikki Bella opened up feeling lonely after her engagement to John Cena because of his schedule — and even admitted how often she slept alone.

“What’s hard at times and what people don’t realize about my relationship is I’m alone a lot and I’m alone in these big, beautiful homes, which you’re like, gosh, I mean, these homes are unreal,” the 34-year-old wrestler admits in the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas. “But to be honest, since we’ve gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of, like, six months. Or, like, 40 days.”

Bella and Cena, 41, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on April 15 that they had called off their engagement after six years together. However, the Blockers star professed his love for and desire to reconcile with his ex during a Monday, May 14, appearance the Today show.

“I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” the WWE superstar said. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

Later that day, Bella told Extra that she was “speechless” after watching the footage and admitted to Entertainment Tonight that Cena is the love of her life.

“I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope,” Bella told ET. “I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that’s together, maybe it’s not. Right now I’m just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find me, so that’s my goal.”

Total Bellas returns to E! Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

