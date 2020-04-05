Bumping along! Nikki Bella had her own pregnant dance party while connecting with fans on Instagram on Saturday, April 4.

The former WWE star, 36, showed off her bare baby bump while dancing to “You Can Look (But You Can’t Touch)” by Kim Sozzi, her and twin sister Brie Bella‘s former entrance theme song.

Nikki stepped the WWE nostalgia up a notch by wearing her red and black, Wrestlemania two-piece costume and matching red cap, sneakers and socks.

“Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! 💋💪🏼 Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” she captioned the fun video. “Becky and Shayna just kicked so much booty! Congrats Becky!! 🙌🏼❤️ (head to our @youtube page to see the rest of this video! Appearance by the one and only…. Bir Bir!!!👧🏼).”

The Total Divas alum has been vocal about her pregnancy journey while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. She previously told Us Weekly that she is “so grateful” that her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, has taken over cooking duties while she rests at home.

“Sometimes I try not to, like, get upset at him and just embrace it because he’ll make all this amazing bread,” Nikki revealed to Us via the “Watch With Us” podcast on Thursday, April 2. “Banana bread with chocolate chips in it. It’s like, yeah. I’m so grateful for it, but then I eat all of it and then I’m so upset because I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

She went on to gush about the Chigvintsev’s many skills outside of the kitchen, including pampering and doting on the mom-to-be.

“I get moments where I want a back rub or a foot rub and I ask a lot and he does it, so that’s really good,” she added. “[I’ll say,] ‘Please, can I just have a back massage? I’m carrying your kid.’”

Nikki may be happy with her husband-to-be’s many domestic talents, but that doesn’t mean she’s perfected the pronunciation of his last name. The Dancing With the Stars alum joked that she’s still working on saying the moniker properly.

“I can’t even say my soon-to-be last name! I always tell him, like, ‘Can you just be Bella? It’s easier!’ I feel like in this day and age, like, come on. The future is female,” Nikki told Us on Thursday. “I kind of like just mine, but we’ll see. He’s very traditional, which I love.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev, 37, are expecting their first child together. The Total Bellas star and her sister, also 36, announced in January that they are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart. Brie will be welcoming her second little one with husband Daniel Bryan.