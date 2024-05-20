Your account
Celebrity News

Nikki Glaser Hints That More Live Netflix Roasts of Athletes Are Coming — and Drops Names

By
Nikki Glaser Hints That More Live Netflix Roasts of Athletes Are Coming — And Drops Names 275
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nikki Glaser earned high praise for her hilarious set during Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady — and she teased there might be plenty more on the horizon. 

“There was some message I got that they are going to do a bunch of these Greatest Roasts of All Time with hopefully Serena Willams and LeBron [James] and Tiger Woods,” the comedian, 39, said on the “Comedy Bang Bang” podcast Monday, May 20. “Like it’s going to be a new thing. And [Brady] is going to kind of run it.”

Glaser further revealed that as she prepared for her widely praised set on the May 5 live special, she was looking forward to poking fun at the 2018 controversy in which Brady, 46, was seen kissing his then 11-year-old son Jack on the lips in the documentary Tom vs. Time

Nikki Glaser Hints That More Live Netflix Roasts of Athletes Are Coming — And Drops Names 274
Getty Images (3)

“That was truly all I knew about him,’ Glaser said. “I was obsessed with that kid kissing video. It was so fascinating.”

Tom Brady Roast

Related: The Most Savage Gisele — and Jiu-Jitsu BF — Jokes at Tom Brady Roast

Glaser wrote “a bunch of jokes” about the clip, but when she did a read-through just a couple of days before the roast, she was told, “You have to lose about 30 percent of that.”

“You feel OK about it but then you’re like, ‘Why did you sign up for this then?’’’ Glaser said of the guidelines. “But also, his kids didn’t ask for it.”

Still, Glaser wasn’t about to break any rules — like Jeff Ross did when it came to a ban on jokes about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — especially with the promise of additional roasts in the future. 

“I didn’t want to go too hard on him to burn a bridge,” she said. “I have that motive. Obviously I want to do more.”

As for the roast itself — which involved jokes about Brady’s appearance, his playing career and relationships with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — Glaser said Brady should have seen it all coming. 

Nikki Glaser Hints That More Live Netflix Roasts of Athletes Are Coming — And Drops Names 272
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

She argued, “I think he was a little bit delusional enough to think that we weren’t going to go there.”

Glaser revealed Brady was “kept away” from all of the comedians prior to the show, so she wanted to make sure to acknowledge him once the big night was over. 

“After the show, I just wanted to say thank you — and truly say thank you, no motive there,” Glaser said. “But he just goes, ‘You did really great. Good luck to you.’”

NFL Players Celebrating Super Bowl Wins With Their Kids Over the Years

Related: NFL Players Celebrating Super Bowl Wins With Their Kids Over the Years

Glaser joked that the stilted response from the NFL legend was his way of telling her “you should be glad you even got to shake my hand right now.”

Yellow Crocs

In spite of that, Glaser said it was ultimately a memorable experience — and we’ll see what the future holds. 

“It was a weird night,” she said, “but it was really fun.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream on Netflix. 

In this article

Tom Brady Jokes Only Downside to 2023 Was a Surprise Retirement Party Before He Unretired

Tom Brady

More Stories

