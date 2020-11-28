Getting serious. Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Shaun White, celebrated their first Thanksgiving together with his family.

The Olympic snowboarder, 34, shared 10 photos via Instagram on Friday, November 27, from their holiday celebration. In one picture, White smiled as he held up a knife in front of a turkey. Another snapshot showed Dobrev, 31, sitting next to White at the table and drinking wine.

“I’m so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!!” White captioned the post. “Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!”

The couple were first spotted together in March during a bike ride in Malibu. One month later, Us Weekly broke the news that Dobrev and White are an item.

“Nina and Shaun are into each other and are dating,” a source said at the time. “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better.”

The insider added, “Nina really likes Shaun and they both laugh a lot together and think each other is funny.”

The couple’s relationship progressed as they began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying quarantining and living together,” an insider told Us in May. “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people. They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

In August, the twosome were photographed packing on the PDA while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. A source told Us at the time that White was enjoying his time with the Vampire Diaries alum.

“Nina and Shaun have gotten really close during the quarantine and have been having the best time traveling together,” an insider said at the time. “They’re constantly laughing with each other and Shaun is super happy and loving life.”

One month later, Dobrev paid tribute to the athlete in an Instagram post jokingly dedicated to her “least favorite person.”

“To the most untalented, humorless, least athletic, least coordinated, least gifted and least favorite person…. happy birthday @shaunwhite,” the Degrassi: Next Generation alum wrote at the time. “Hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup.”