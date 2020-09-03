A little tough love! Nina Dobrev celebrated her boyfriend Shaun White‘s 34th birthday with a tribute that jokingly listed his negative qualities.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, shared a selfie of the pair via Instagram on Thursday, September 3, that showed White holding a water bottle in front of his face while Dobrev playfully sticks out her tongue.

“To the most untalented, humorless, least athletic, least coordinated, least gifted and least favorite person…. happy birthday @shaunwhite,” the actress captioned the post. “Hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in February when they both posted similar photos from a trip to South Africa. Weeks later, they were spotted together for the first time during a bike ride in Malibu. Us Weekly broke the news in April that the twosome are an item.

“Nina and Shaun are into each other and are dating,” an insider said at the time. “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better.”

The source added that the Degrassi: Next Generation alum and White bond over their shared sense of humor.

“Nina really likes Shaun and they both laugh a lot together and think each other is funny,” the source explained.

In May, Us confirmed that Dobrev and the Olympic snowboarder have been living together amid the coronavirus quarantine. Earlier that month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

“Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying quarantining and living together,” an insider said at the time. “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people. They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

Three months later, the pair enjoyed a romantic vacation in Tulum Beach, Mexico, where they were spotted packing on the PDA in the ocean and playing a game of volleyball on the beach with friends.

“Nina and Shaun have gotten really close during the quarantine and have been having the best time traveling together,” an insider said at the time. “They’re constantly laughing with each other and Shaun is super happy and loving life.”

Dobrev previously dated Grant Mellon, Glen Powell, Austin Stowell and her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder. White, for his part, dated Phantogram lead singer Sarah Barthelfor five years until their split in 2019.