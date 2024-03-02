Your account
Noah Cyrus Hits Paris Fashion Week Days After Family Drama Over Dominic Purcell Goes Public

By
Pinkus and Noah Cyrus attend the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus made her first public appearance at Paris Fashion Week after her family’s drama made headlines.

Cyrus, 24, attended Vetements’ Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 presentation on Friday, March 1. The pop star sat in the front row, dressed in a lace dress with no lining and no bra, following the bare nipple trend that has dominated PFW. She wore her dark hair down, contrasting her bleached eyebrows. Cyrus later shared a photo of herself and fiancé Pinkus at the show to her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 2, without a caption.

Noah’s Fashion Week outing comes days after Us Weekly broke the news of her family drama with mom Tish Cyrus over Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a source exclusively told Us, alleging that Tish, 56, “was aware” of the situation.

Tish, who shares Noah with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, has been with Purcell, 54, since 2022. (Tish and Billy Ray, 63, also share kids Miley, 31, and Braison, 29. Tish is also mom to Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, from a previous relationship.)

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish said on a February episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, calling Purcell her “hall pass” when she was married to Billy Ray. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

After Tish and Billy Ray split for good, she got in touch with Purcell.

“So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours,” Tish recalled of their first date, adding that they said, “I love you,” the next day. “I am living my best life, and he is yummy,” Tish gushed on the podcast.

A second source told Us late last month that Noah had been involved with Purcell for “about 8 to 9 months” but claimed they were “having issues.” (Reps for Noah, Tish and Purcell did not respond to Us’ requests for comment.)

Purcell, who was previously married to Rebecca Williamson, proposed to Tish in November 2022. They wed one year later in August 2023 at Miley’s Malibu, California home, five months after publicly announcing their engagement. Tish’s eldest three children all attended the ceremony, with Miley walking Tish down the aisle.

Noah and Braison, meanwhile, skipped the nuptials and uploaded a pic to Instagram of themselves at a Walmart instead. The first source told Us that Noah was not invited to the wedding and that Miley even hired armed guards in case her sister showed up unexpectedly.

Noah has not publicly addressed her alleged connection with Purcell. She is currently engaged to fashion designer Pinkus, who proposed in June 2023, with whom she sat at the Vetements runway show.

In this article

Noah Cyrus

