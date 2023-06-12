Getting the last laugh? Noel Gallagher did not hold back while discussing his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy‘s split.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your f—king nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are f—king through,’” the former Oasis member, 54, joked during the Sunday, June 11, episode of Rolling Stone‘s “Music Now” podcast. “And he couldn’t help it.”

Gallagher credited his ongoing feud with Healy, 34, for being the catalyst behind the breakup, adding, “Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this s—t. Because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not f—king having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go.’ Serves him right!”

Earlier this year, the 1975 frontman made headlines when he weighed in on Noel’s feud with brother Liam Gallagher. After Healy said the siblings should set aside their decade-long estrangement to reunite Oasis, Noel put the U.K. native on blast.

“He needs to go over how s—t his band is and split up,” Noel, who left Oasis in 2009, told Spin in May before calling Healy a “slack-jawed f—kwit.”

That same month, the Grammy nominee sparked romance rumors with Swift, 33, following her split from longtime partner Joe Alwyn. Healy was seen at several of the “Mastermind” singer’s Eras Tour concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Swift, who was briefly linked to Healy in 2014, didn’t publicly comment on the dating speculation but hinted at a positive development in her personal life during a performance in Boston last month.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” she gushed to concertgoers. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Swift and Healy pulled the plug on their romance. “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source exclusively told Us hours before the British singer took the stage on his own overseas tour. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

Meanwhile, a second source revealed that Swift’s friends were “not surprised” that her connection with Healy didn’t last, adding, “She wasn’t ready for another serious relationship just yet.”

Healy seemingly addressed the breakup during a concert in Vienna, telling the crowd earlier this month: “[People] in the front had some very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved.’ That was very, very kind. I’m sure that it’s alluding to … as you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c–t relentlessly. Honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful and I thank you, but I don’t need it. Because I’ve got them.”