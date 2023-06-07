Grateful for the love. Matty Healy spoke out about fan support following his breakup from Taylor Swift.

“[People] in the front had some very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved.’ That was very, very kind,” the 1975 frontman, 34, gushed during his Monday, June 5, concert in Vienna, per social media footage. “I’m sure that it’s alluding to … as you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c–t relentlessly.”

While Healy stayed away from social media of late, he’s found solace in his “boys” — referring to his bandmates Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann.

“Honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful and I thank you, but I don’t need it,” he said on Monday. “Because I’ve got them.”

Us Weekly confirmed several hours before he took the stage that Healy and the Grammy winner had called it quits. “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source exclusively told Us. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

Swift, 33, and the British singer were first linked in May less than one month after her breakup from longtime partner Joe Alwyn. Healy even attended several of the “Tim McGraw” artist’s Eras Tour concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia, with a second insider revealing that the pair frequently kissed backstage.

Amid their whirlwind connection — which rekindled a brief 2014 fling — Swift had been candid about how content she’s felt.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” the “Mastermind” songstress gushed to concertgoers at Boston’s Gillette Stadium late last month. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

She continued at the time: “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

While Swift has not publicly addressed her split from Healy, a third insider told Us earlier this month that her pals are “not surprised” that the pair went their separate ways. “She wasn’t ready for another serious relationship just yet,” the source added.

The “Robbers” singer, for his part, switched up his concert setlist during the Monday night show. The pop band added their song “102” to the lineup, which is one of the emotional love songs that they’ve seldom played live.

“Said, ‘Well I, l like the look of your shoes, I like the way that your face looks when I’m arguing with you,” he croons in the first verse. “And so when, when we all grow old / I hope this song will remind you I’m not half as bad as what you’ve been told.”