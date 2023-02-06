All good? Offset seemingly denied the claims that he and his cousin Quavo got into a physical fight at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“What tf [it] look like fighting my brother [y’all] n—s is crazy,” the “Clout” rapper, 31, tweeted on Monday, February 6, following TMZ’s report that the twosome had an altercation backstage at the Sunday, February 5, awards show at the Crypto.com Arena.

Quavo, 31 — who founded the rap trio Migos with Offset and his late nephew Takeoff — performed an emotional tribute to Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment of Sunday’s ceremony. Quavo sang “Without You,” which he specifically wrote for the “Last Memory” rapper, who was shot and killed in November 2022. Offset, meanwhile, was in attendance at the awards show with wife Cardi B, but did not join the “Nothing Changed” artist on stage for the performance.

Quavo was playing dice with Takeoff at a Houston bowling alley on Halloween 2022 when an altercation broke out and multiple people were shot. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities in the early hours of the following morning.

Ten days after the late rapper’s passing, he was honored with a star-studded funeral at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta. Along with Offset and Quavo, music superstars like Cardi B, 30, Justin Bieber, Drake and more were in attendance and performed tributes for Takeoff. Quavo also gave an emotional eulogy for his nephew, which he also shared via Instagram.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” he said at the time. “Since we were kids you been by my side looking up at me, them eyes waiting on me to take the next move. Then you followed up right behind me.”

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset, who are all related, formed the rap trio Migos in 2008 while they were all in high school. The “Versace” musicians released their first mixtape in 2011 and went on to earn two Grammy nominations for their song “Bad and Boujee” and album Culture in 2018.

Four months prior to Takeoff’s death, however, the group went their separate ways, with Quavo hinting at the time that the three were focusing on other projects. Quavo and Takeoff went on to release their first album as a duo under the name Unc & Phew. Offset, for his part, made his own solo music, including his album Father of 4 — which was released in 2019.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” Quavo told GQ in July 2022 amid speculation of a feud amongst the rappers. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”