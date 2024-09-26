Cardi B‘s split from husband Offset just got even more tumultuous, with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper addressing new allegations against her ex.

Cardi slammed Offset during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 25, saying (via E! News), “But f— you, I regret you. … I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

Us confirmed in August that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage. The former couple share three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 2, and baby No. 3, born on September 7.

On Wednesday, Cardi accused Offset of threatening her, alleging, “Since you wanna f—ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s—, you wanna take my s— because I’m moving on?

Related: Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

Cardi continued , “Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

She also suggested that the couple’s legal battle would be challenging.

“It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right?” Cardi asked. “Now we’re going to court war, right?”

Things took a surprising turn when Offset publicly commented on her Live, writing, “U f—ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Soon after Offset’s comment appeared, Cardi headed to X where she wrote, “AND DID !!!!!!”

Us reached out to Offset for further comment.

Cardi and Offset had split several times before she filed for divorce.

“It’s not even about love,” she told Rolling Stone in May about giving their relationship second chances. “We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.'”

She continued, “It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

After revealing she’d filed for divorce in August, Cardi announced that she was expecting her third child with her ex.

Related: Cardi B and Offset's Family Album: See Pics Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years. “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one month after […]

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on August 1. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

Cardi explained that her pregnancy had “reminded” her that she never has “to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!” she continued.

Cardi said, “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”