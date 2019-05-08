Her side of the story. Olivia Culpo slammed famous men who, despite being married, contacted her after her split from boyfriend Danny Amendola.

“You know how many people I wanna just out? Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs,” the model, 27, said during a Wednesday, May 8, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “First of all, that’s my No. 1 red flag that I’m never gonna date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast.”

Culpo threatened to expose the names of the stars, though she did not follow through. “I really wanna screencap all of them and just be like, ‘Hey, all of you guys, tell your wives that they need to leave,’” she divulged, adding: “I’m offended that you think that I would even take the bait, honestly.”

The former Miss Universe and Amendola, 33, split in October 2018 after he was spotted flirting with sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami. Culpo seemingly spoke out about her reaction to the incident while reminiscing on her Sports Illustrated photo shoot. “This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember),” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world.”

She pointed out to fans that she tries to “always give thanks, even when it is difficult and you may not understand why certain things happen when they do.” Culpo went on to note, “Even though I was struggling on this day, I know in this picture I was thanking God for the opportunities life has given me and for making every day a blessing.”

The athlete and the former beauty queen briefly reconciled in December 2018 before breaking up again. Amendola lashed out at his ex in April, claiming on Instagram that she “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.”

Days after his lengthy rant, the football player admitted on social media that he took “blame for the miscommunication.”

