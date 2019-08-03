



Together again? Olivia Jade Giannulli and her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy sparked reconciliation rumors with a PDA-filled Instagram post.

The 23-year-old crooner kissed the influencer, 19, on the cheek in a mirror selfie shared on Friday, August 2. She closed her eyes and leaned into his face in the black-and-white shot. “Lil monkey,” he captioned the photo, adding two pink heart emojis. “I love you.”

Her sister, Bella Giannulli, seemed on board with the show of affection, commenting: “My sweets!”

The pair have been on and off since Olivia found herself in the middle of the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March for allegedly bribing their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. They pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in April.

Us Weekly broke the news in May that the social media star and Guthy split due to the aftermath. “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” a source revealed at the time. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

The singer and Olivia were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles in June. However, an insider attributed the outing to the fact that they “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.” The source insisted that the two were “not back together” but remained “friendly.”

Another insider told Us later that month that she “still seems emotionally dependent on him a little bit.”

As of late, Guthy has not been shy about proving his loyalty to Olivia. He posted a video of himself kissing her on the cheek in June sans caption.

Earlier this week, the crooner showed his support when the YouTuber returned to social media to send her mom, Loughlin, 55, birthday wishes. “One day late,” she wrote. “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

Guthy gushed in the comments section: “She made an angel!”

