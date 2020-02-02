Who Is Patrick Mahomes Dating? 5 Things to Know About Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes is taking the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, marking the team’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. And cheering them on is Brittany Matthews, the quarterback’s longtime girlfriend and an athlete herself. Scroll down for more details about the 24-year-old.

She Is Mahomes’ High School Sweetheart

Matthews and Mahomes, also 24, started dating in 2012 during their 10th-grade year at a high school in Whitehouse, Texas, according to Yahoo! Sports. The future NFL star posted their prom photos to Instagram the following year.

She Has Her Own Company

Before starting Brittany Lynne Fitness, Matthews earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and became a Certified Personal Trainer. “Brittany Lynne Fitness was created out of my love for fitness and how it makes me feel,” she explains on her company’s website. “My programs are guided workouts that can be completed by anyone. They include options for working out at home or in the gym, allowing you to choose where you feel comfortable and how to best accomplish the goals you set for yourself. For me, the gym is my safe place. It’s the place where I can let go of everything around me and just focus on myself and making myself better.”

She Played Soccer for Iceland

On the website, Matthews says she went from playing soccer in college to playing professionally in Iceland but began to love being in the gym more than being on the soccer field. “Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level,” she added.

She and Mahomes Are Pet Parents

The duo have a pit bull and a Cane Corso named Steel and Silver. The family of four starred in a Companion Protect 2020 Pet Calendar, with proceeds going to Kansas City-area animal shelters and the athlete’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

The Couple Put Down Roots in Kansas City

In 2019, Mahomes bought a mansion in Kansas City, Kansas, for $1.9 million, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. “Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” the QB said in a Bleacher Report video that August. “We’re trying to be here for a long, long time.”

Added Matthews: “Very long! We love it here.”