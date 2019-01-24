This was a classic case of mistaken identity. A pack of Pretty Little Liars fans mistook Patrick Schwarzenegger for actor Drew Van Acker, who played Jason on the popular series.

The model, 25, was a good sport about the incident when he shared the story on Twitter on Tuesday, January 22. “LOL these 4 girls came up to me with their cameras ready & go ‘we love pretty little liars,’” he wrote. “And I said well I’m not in pretty little liars… and they said you look like Jason were so sorry & walked off LOLOLOL.”

LOL these 4 girls came up to me with their cameras ready & go “we love pretty little liars” and I said well I’m not in pretty little liars… and they said you look like Jason were so sorry & walked off LOLOLOL — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) January 22, 2019

Two Twitter users claiming to be the girls who approached Schwarzenegger chimed in to clarify that they never actually said they loved the drama, which went off the air in 2017.

“OMG!! This is us at Montage @DavinaSoleimani @Eliana @Lielle Can’t believe we mistakened [sic] you[.] You were amazing in Midnight Sun and look very similar to Jason!! Lol that you tweeted about us and btw we asked are you from pll,” wrote Shirel Esagoff.

One person she tagged, Davina Soleimani, replied, “Yea!! We didn’t say we love Pretty Little Liars. We asked if you are from the show and then you said no.” Either way, the star’s resemblance to Van Acker, 32, is uncanny.

The Long Road Home alum is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Patrick told Us Weekly at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game on January 13 that he is “a big family guy.” He also revealed that he’s a big fan of his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger’s new fiancé, Chris Pratt. “He’s great,” said the Blaze Pizza owner.

