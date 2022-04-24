The long road to “I do!” Paulina Gretzky and fiancé Dustin Johnson are officially married nearly nine years after getting engaged.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, April 23. “The royal wedding,” Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo gushed over the pair’s nuptials via her Instagram Story, sharing reception photos with her boyfriend, Craig Conover.

While the newlyweds have yet to confirm their wedding day details, the 29-year-old Bravo personality was in awe of their plans.

“If Kid Rock doesn’t perform at your wedding, did you even get married?” DeSorbo captioned footage of the musician’s set on Sunday, April 24.

Days before walking down the aisle, the 33-year-old Grown Ups 2 actress teased that she was “ready” to become a wife in a playful Instagram Story. “Going to the chapel 🥂,” she wrote on Thursday, April 20, alongside a sticker that read, “It’s finally happening.”

Wayne Gretzky‘s daughter and the professional golfer, 37, got engaged in August 2013. The twosome share sons River, 7, and Tatum, 4, and took their time before exchanging vows.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not, [but] we’re so in love,” Paulina said during an episode of sister-in-law Sara Gretzky‘s “The Netchicks” podcast last year. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. … Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

The model shared a sneak peek at her family’s rehearsal dinner before Saturday’s celebration, posting an Instagram Story video set to Bruno Mars‘ hit song “Marry You.” While the newlyweds didn’t rush their wedding planning process, Paulina previously hinted at the primary cause for the delay.

“We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all, it’s been hard to set a date. It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit,” she told Golf Digest in 2014. “The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin. It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

Paulina reflected on the beginning of her love story, revealing at the time that her mother, Janet Jones, was the one to introduce the couple. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah blah blah, and invited him to the house that night,” the California native recalled. “So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

However, the duo’s relationship didn’t come without a few ups and downs. Five years after Johnson got down on one knee, fans began to wonder whether the pair had split when Paulina wiped all traces of her now-husband from her social media. Rumors surfaced in September 2018 that the PGA champion had an affair with a woman who allegedly belonged to his country club in California.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” Johnson tweeted in September 2018, though he and Paulina didn’t directly address the cheating accusations at the time. “Thank you for your love and support.”

