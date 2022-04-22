They almost do! After a nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky and fiancé Dustin Johnson are excited to exchange their vows this weekend.

“She’s ready 🤍,” Gretzky, 33, captioned an Instagram Story snap on Thursday, April 21, sitting on a private jet. “Going to the chapel 🥂.” Her post also included an “It’s finally happening” sticker.

The twosome, who got engaged in 2013, are set to wed on Saturday, April 23, per the caption on their photo booth pics shared via her Story. Ahead of the big day, they held a “family night” rehearsal dinner later on Thursday. The California native even shared a peek at the festive table, marveling over its floral centerpieces, votive candles and place settings. She set the social media footage to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.”

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter and the professional golfer, 37, have been together for nearly a decade before getting in engaged in August 2013.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not, [but] we’re so in love,” Paulina said on sister-in-law Sara Gretzky’s “The Netchicks” podcast last year. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. … Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

While the happy couple — who share sons River, 7, and Tatum, 4 — have not rushed down the aisle, they remained blissfully committed to their family.

“I just did things my own way, I just didn’t want to listen to how everyone else viewed things,” the bride-to-be previously explained of their prolonged engagement during an appearance on Craig Conover‘s “Pillow & Beer” podcast in May 2021. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that’s ever happened to us happen so quickly.”

Nearly one year after getting engaged, the model hinted at the difficulties that went into setting a wedding date.

“We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all, it’s been hard to set a date. It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit,” she told Golf Digest in April 2014. “The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin. It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

The Grown Ups 2 actress celebrated her “P’s Last D” bachelorette party in Saint Barthélemy last month. Before her last bash, she teased one very important detail of her wedding planning process: the all-crucial gown.

“Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️,” Paulina captioned an April 2021 Instagram snap with designer Vera Wang, seemingly referring to her wedding dress plans.

Scroll below to see inside Paulina and the professional athlete’s weekend celebration: