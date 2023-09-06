PETA just dropped what could be one of the wildest Halloween costumes of the year.
The animal rights organization is selling a Pete Davidson costume inspired by the explicit voicemail he sent in response to being slammed for buying his new dog from a pet store.
“Nothing spreads the word about the importance of adopting, not shopping for, dogs more than Pete Davidson’s expletive-ridden voicemail to PETA after his pet-store puppy purchase earlier this year,” reads the costume’s description on PETA’s website. “He apologized, but now there’s a chance for Halloween revelers to ensure that the message is still being sent loud and clear that there’s no f—ing excuse for promoting the breeding industry by buying a dog from a pet store when millions of wonderful dogs await loving homes in animal shelters, with our limited-edition Pete Davidson costume.”
The costume consists of a mask of Davidson’s face, a plush dog wearing a “Shelter Dogs Rule” bandana and a hoodie that reads, “I Should’ve Adopted.” The ensemble is currently on preorder for $84.99 — regular price $99.99 — and all proceeds will help fund spay and neuter surgeries for dogs.
“It’s too late for Pete to undo his puppy purchase or that voicemail, but it’s never too late to save a dog’s life by choosing adoption and shunning pet shops and other dog breeders,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a Wednesday, September 6, press release. “PETA trusts that the King of Staten Island will see the joke in having everyone dress like him this Halloween, all for a good cause: fixing homeless-animal overpopulation.”
Davidson, 29, got in hot water with the organization in June after he was seen purchasing a puppy with his then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in New York City. (The couple split in August after less than one year of dating.) Two months prior, Davidson announced the death of his family’s dog, Henry, via his friend Dave Sirus’ Instagram.
The purchase prompted a reaction from PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he’ll do the right thing and adopt next time,” she told Us Weekly at the time.
In response, Davidson defended his decision in his now-infamous voicemail to Nachminovitch, in which he explained he needed to buy a specific breed due to his dog allergy. “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs. And my mom’s f–king dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” he stated in an audio clip of the call. “So, why don’t you do your research before you f—king create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c—t. F—k you and suck my d—k.”
Not long after, Davidson told TMZ he was sorry for his “poor choice of words,” adding, “I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”
He explained that he hadn’t “seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years” following their dog Henry’s death and adopted the cavapoo puppy to cheer them up. “I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset.”