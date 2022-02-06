Awkward welcome? Nearly three years after Pete Davidson publicly dissed the city of Syracuse, New York, he was greeted with a less than warm welcome while attending a college basketball game this weekend.

“Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd,” the Twitter account for basketball outlet CBB review captioned a clip from the event on Saturday, February 6.

In the Jumbotron footage, the Saturday Night Live star, 28, is seen laughing as his fellow game attendees pointedly boo at his arrival.

“Hello, Syracuse Orange men, thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” the comedian said via a Twitter video posted on sports reporter Mike Curtis’ page on Saturday. “We had a really great time, so, peace?”

The New York native’s dislike of the upstate town first made headlines three years ago, when he opened up about filming Big Time Adolescence — alongside pal Machine Gun Kelly — in the area.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” Davidson said during a September 2018 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f–king Ramada.”

Several months later, he doubled down on his anti-Syracuse stance.

“It sucked,” Davidson told Variety in January 2019 of his filming experience. “The whole town of Syracuse blows. Let’s be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the whole time.”

He continued at the time: “The cops, because there’s nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time [I was there]. They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse.”

While Davidson had remained mum about the town since then, he told Syracuse magazine after the game that he doesn’t “hate” the city.

“It just didn’t really come out the best way,” the King of Staten Island star told the outlet on Saturday about his previous remarks.

While Davidson is proud of his Staten Island, New York, roots — even purchasing an old ferry with Colin Jost in order to refurbish it — Us Weekly previously confirmed he was interested in buying a West Coast property amid his romance with Kim Kardashian. (The pair reconnected on the set of SNL in October 2021 before taking their romance public several weeks later.)

“Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” an insider exclusively told Us in January. “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

