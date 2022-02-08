Putting a label on it! Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Pete Davidson is getting serious — and the comedian revealed that she’s officially his girlfriend.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff, so, like, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson, 28, told People on Monday, February 7. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.”

The laid-back approach means that despite Kardashian, 41, being one of the most famous women in the world, the King of Staten Island star isn’t affected by fans’ opinions. “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts,” he added. “But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

He opened up just weeks after a source told Us Weekly that the two had “definitely gotten serious,” with the Meet Cute star looking for real estate on the West Coast in January.

The pair initially sparked dating speculation in October after they were spotted hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker in California, weeks after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the beauty mogul and the comedian were “just friends,” but that “things could turn romantic” in the future.

Kim and Davidson continued to spend time together when she visited New York earlier this month, with the duo grabbing dinner two nights in a row. Although the twosome got to know each other when the Skims founder hosted the NBC show one month prior, another insider noted that Davidson waited to ask the California native to hang out after they finished filming.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the source shared with Us. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

The couple took their romance public when they were photographed holding hands in November. The outing came after they celebrated his birthday with her mother, Kris Jenner, on November 17. After the pics of Kim and Davidson made headlines, a third source revealed that her family was onboard with the new relationship.

“The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” the insider said at the time. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”

Davidson is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s first public boyfriend since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The musician, 45, who shares daughter North, 8, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2 with Kim, later claimed that he never received any divorce papers.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November, referring to jokes in Kim’s monologue. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

The Yeezy designer’s attempts to reconcile didn’t bother the New Yorker. “Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source told Us in December 2021. “He’s very laid-back and understanding. They’re super smitten with each other.”

