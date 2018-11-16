Are things looking up? Pete Davidson kicked off his 25th birthday by hanging out with his Saturday Night Live costars. The comedian was in good spirits despite his recent split from Ariana Grande, according to an onlooker.

“Pete Davidson was all smiles during the American Museum of Natural History Gala,” the eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively of the Thursday, November 15, event in New York City. “He was seated next to his SNL castmates Kenan [Thompson], Colin [Jost], Kate [McKinnon], Leslie [Jones], Lorne [Michaels] and Cecily [Strong]. Pete was laughing and smiling the whole night. He looked really great and happy, and had a great time.”

The onlooker added: “He stuck out a little bit because of his casual sneakers, funky blazer and height, and a lot of fans came up to talk to him or take a picture. He was very kind to everyone.”

The eyewitness also noted that Davidson “was drinking water all night” and “left the gala with all his SNL costars.”

The black-tie soiree occurred the evening before the Set It Up actor’s 25th birthday on Friday, November 16.

Grande, 25, celebrated her own big day in June with her then-fiancé by hanging out at a private karaoke venue in Manhattan.

“Pete was extremely sweet with Ariana, very protective,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “He sat with Ariana and they were snuggling.”

Davidson also gushed over the “Breathin’” singer on Instagram. “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed i love you sm,” he wrote at the time. In a second post, he added: “One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f–king treasure this one is.”

Us confirmed on October 14 that Grande and the Saturday Night Live star had called off their engagement after four months. “They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source told Us at the time.

After the pop star sang that she was “so thankful” for Davidson in her song “Thank U, Next,” he addressed the split on Saturday Night Live. “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said during the November 3 episode. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

