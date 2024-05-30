Jenna Dewan is paying tribute her beloved 18-year-old dog, Meeka, after her death.

“Yesterday I had to say one of the hardest goodbyes as my first baby, Meeka, crossed over the rainbow bridge 🕊️,” Dewan, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 29. “I knew this day was coming and yet it still feels completely surreal to be writing this.”

Dewan, who joked that she and Meeka had “more eras than Taylor Swift” together, shared that her longtime pup was by her side for some of the biggest moments in her life, including when she welcomed daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. (Dewan also shares son Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee.)

“You have been with me to locations all around the world and also sat by my side during a global pandemic quarantine postpartum with Callum,” she continued, noting that Meeka “didn’t even like kids” before she gave birth to hers. “You were the queen diva, quietly ruling the house and I will never be able to express how much I will miss you. You were the biggest gift and I am grateful I can still feel you with me.”

Related: Stars Share Cute Pics With Beloved Pets Celebrities may be on the cover of magazines and all over the Internet, but their pets are becoming just as famous! Check out some of our favorites.

In addition to her sweet message, Dewan posted a carousel of images and videos of her and Meeka over the years, plus a photo of the fluffy pup sitting over a newborn Callum protectively. There were also snaps of Meeka dressed up in a Supergirl costume with a young Everly for Halloween and a clip of Dewan posing for a photoshoot with all her family pets.

“Thank you for giving us the most peaceful crossing over we will never forget,” Dewan concluded her message. “Somehow even in your last moments, you knew what I needed. I love you so much and even though my heart is broken to lose you in the physical, I know you will always be around and watching over all of us and especially ushering in this new soul 🥹❤️.”

While Dewan had to say goodbye to one member of her family, she’s about to say hello to another. The Rookie star announced her third pregnancy via Instagram in January by sharing a video of herself in the bathtub as Kazee strummed a guitar.

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned the clip.

Kazee, of this part, shared his excitement in the comments section. “I’d have a million babies with you!” he wrote, as more stars including Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sharna Burgess and more congratulated the couple.

Us Weekly confirmed Dewan and Kazee’s relationship in October 2018, six months after she and Tatum, 43, announced their split. The duo were engaged by February 2020, and they Callum that same year. And while the couple couldn’t be happier to expand their brood, they aren’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise we’re getting there,” Dewan exclusively told Us in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy and work’s been busy.”

Related: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Baby Bump Album Jenna Dewan is bumping along during her third and final pregnancy. “I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again,” Dewan gushed during a January 2024 interview with Romper, noting she will continue to film episodes of The Rookie throughout her pregnancy. “[Working] helps balance my mind and The Rookie is truly the […]

In addition to baby No. 3 on the way, Dewan is also busy filming her hit series, The Rookie. The star told Romper in January that showing up to work has only helped her in the pregnancy journey.

“I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again,” she shared during the January interview, noting she planned to continue to film episodes of the show throughout her pregnancy. “[Working] helps balance my mind and The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant.”